Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It was an interesting start on the RAW after Survivor Series, and the build to TLC had begun right away. The central story of last week's RAW was the qualifiers to determine Drew McIntyre's next opponent - and even the WWE Champion didn't appear himself.

Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW and how it could all play out:

#5. Sudden Death Triple Threat Match on RAW to determine Drew McIntyre's WWE title challenger

It's all on the line.

The main event of RAW this week should be an exciting one. While the Triple Threat Match hasn't been announced as RAW's main event officially, it certainly feels that way, given that it's the biggest match on the show.

Last week, we had three matches to kick off a WWE title qualifier. The first saw Matt Riddle defeat Sheamus, while the second one saw Keith Lee defeat Bobby Lashley via disqualification. The main event saw AJ Styles defeat Randy Orton in a WrestleMania 35 rematch, but how we got there is a topic we'll get back to later.

It's resulted in the triple threat match between Keith Lee, Riddle, and AJ Styles, in what has been advertised as a Sudden Death match. The three men will go at it in an attempt to become Drew McIntyre's WWE Title opponent.

While it wasn't mentioned on RAW that the winner would get the WWE Title opportunity at TLC, the latest update on Braun Strowman's injury means that WWE can announce the winner as Drew McIntyre's TLC opponent.

While it should be an interesting match-up, AJ Styles will be the favorite to emerge victorious. He has yet to be in a proper feud with Drew McIntyre, and given his World Championship pedigree, he's the perfect opponent as well.