RAW Preview: Possible spoiler on WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley, Fan-favorite superstar to be added to Royal Rumble title match?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the third episode of the year, and the Royal Rumble 2022 is approaching. There was a big title change last week, and a lot happened in the action-packed episode.

This episode may not be as stacked as not much has been announced in advance. However, expect WWE to come out with all guns blazing in the penultimate episode of the red brand heading into the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Here is what you need to look forward to on what should be an epic Monday Night of WWE TV:

#5. Bobby Lashley to respond to Brock Lesnar's mockery on RAW

Last week, Bobby Lashley had a dream confrontation with Brock Lesnar. However, for The Almighty former WWE Champion, it didn't turn out to be as much of a dream as he thought.

When Lashley won the Fatal-4-Way match to earn a WWE title shot against Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, The Beast Incarnate refused to acknowledge his foe and simply said that he would see Roman Reigns later that week.

On RAW, Brock Lesnar's lack of acknowledgement continued. While he seemed interested in a match against Roman Reigns, he gave Bobby Lashley the ultimate insult by calling him a "wannabe Brock Lesnar".

He even went as far as making a knock-knock joke, with "Bobby who?" being used as a punchline. It's unclear if Brock Lesnar will show up this week, but it seems more like Bobby Lashley will be carrying the feud.

However, Lashley won't have The Hurt Business by his side as he confirmed that the faction had run its course. He even lashed out and attacked Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin following the humiliation from Brock Lesnar.

What will The Almighty have to say in response to Brock Lesnar? Is The Beast Incarnate now in his head following the segment last week?

The road to the Royal Rumble continues and the Lesnar-Lashley match will be the main feud on RAW as the road to WrestleMania begins. Who will eventually stand tall?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B