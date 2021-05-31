RAW Preview: Possibly big upset in the main event, 2-Time WWE Champion to turn face after 2 years?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. We're 20 days away from Hell in a Cell 2021, which means that there will be three episodes of RAW left including tonight.

The build so far has been entertaining, and tonight's episode is stacked with high-profile matches and segments. A Championship will be on the line, an intergender singles match will take place, Randy Orton is back in action, and the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is guaranteed to find out who his Hell in a Cell opponent will be.

Here's what to expect from a stacked episode of RAW tonight:

#5. Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre battle it out on RAW to book a spot at Hell in a Cell

Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre will have an interference-free match on RAW

WWE will enter Hell in a Cell in a few weeks, but before that, the build must begin. On RAW, the build-up to the main match will feature Kofi Kingston facing Drew McIntyre in a rematch on RAW to determine Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship opponent.

Kingston was an unlikely candidate, but after answering Lashley's non-title open challenge on RAW, he managed to pin the WWE Champion thanks to help from both Xavier Woods and McIntyre.

Last week, however, the New Day member seemed less than impressed with The Scottish Warrior, who has been asking for a WWE title shot solely based on the fact that he wasn't pinned at WrestleMania Backlash.

This resulted in an exciting opening match on RAW, but controversy ensued after Bobby Lashley interfered, causing a double disqualification. A furious Adam Pearce called him and MVP backstage, informing them that a rematch was booked for the following week on RAW.

To add to that, a stipulation was inserted. If Lashley or MVP was to get involved and influence the match in any way, the WWE Champion would get suspended for 90 days without pay.

Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre will have a straightforward match on RAW, and only one man can make it to Hell in a Cell. While McIntyre will be the favorite to win and get his rematch against Lashley, a huge upset could be on the cards with a Kingston victory.

Since The All Mighty is unlikely to main event Hell in a Cell, a match against Kofi Kingston would make sense. It would likely mean that Drew McIntyre's WWE title shot gets pushed back by another month, but at this point, he might be better stepping away from the World Championship picture for a while.

