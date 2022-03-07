RAW Preview: Potentially big title change to happen, WWE legend returns after 2 years

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. The road to WrestleMania continues in its final month, and with no world title, things are still going well on the red brand.

Last week saw back-to-back heel turns in what turned out to be the most shocking ending to RAW in over a year. The WrestleMania card is slowly shaping up, and expect more matches to be announced for the two-night event very soon.

While some feuds will continue without an official match being announced, a few other bouts for The Grandest Stage of Them All likely will. Here is what you need to look forward to tonight on the red brand:

#6. A RAW Tag Team Title Triple Threat match

The Alpha Academy have a difficult title defense

Following a successful series of wins in non-wrestling competitions, RK-Bro earned a rematch for the tag team titles against The Alpha Academy. Soon after, they faced the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens and lost, meaning that the two best friends immediately entered the title picture as well.

It ensured that the tag team title defense tonight would be a triple threat, making it that much harder for The Alpha Academy to retain. Given that there are no plans in place for Rollins and Owens for WrestleMania, it wouldn't be surprising to see the duo pick up the titles. It will be yet another different partner for The Architect to win the tag team titles with.

He already has tag team title reigns with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, Jason Jordan, and Buddy Murphy. It will be interesting to see if "Seth-KO" steps up to win gold in a huge title change.

#5. Jerry Lawler returns to RAW after two years

The King is back after two years away from the red brand

Jerry Lawler is one of the great icons of the wrestling industry. While the peak of his in-ring glory didn't happen with WWE, he has enjoyed an extensive tenure with the company, particularly on commentary. The King returns to RAW after two years, although his role is not known at this time.

In all likeliness, he will be hosting a segment between two WrestleMania rivals, potentially even to make it have a bigger feel than it is. It will be interesting to see what he does tonight.

#4. Logan Paul returns to RAW as well for a homecoming celebration

A big homecoming for two big superstars

RAW will be in Cleveland tonight. One current WWE Superstar who is from Cleveland is The Miz. The A-Lister has a tag team match at WrestleMania, where he will team up with YouTube sensation Logan Paul to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The last time they were all in the ring together, it resulted in the decimation of the father-son duo. Paul even used the skull-crushing finale on Dominik to add insult to injury.

Both The Miz and Logan Paul are from Cleveland, and this week, they will have a major homecoming celebration. Will The Mysterios interject and ruin it all for them?

#3. What is the aftermath of Damian Priest's heel turn and Finn Balor's US Title win?

Last week on RAW, Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest to end arguably the best US Title reign in six years. Many tried to replicate what John Cena did in 2015, but Priest came closer than ever.

It was a respectable reign that fell just shy of 200 days, but there was no doubt that Balor was the deserving winner. He is now only a tag team title win away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

However, Damian Priest showed no respect after the match and attacked Finn Balor instead, finally snapping and turning heel. It's likely to lead to a WrestleMania program between the two, and that could be confirmed as soon as tonight.

#2. Becky Lynch deals with the aftermath of the vicious hair whip

A hellacious hair whip led to brutal cuts

Last week on RAW, Becky Lynch put her differences aside with Doudrop and teamed up with her and Nikki A.S.H. to face Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley.

It was a good match that saw the babyfaces pick up the victory. However, all people were talking about were the vicious marks across Lynch's body. She made the mistake of tugging on Belair's hair, which is the only time when The EST of WWE uses it as a weapon.

She was forced to in this case, and the marks on Big Time Becks' body caused her to go on various Twitter tirades that make little to no sense.

#1. Edge returns to justify his actions from last week

Last year in the build to WrestleMania 37, we saw a heel side of Edge, but only for a brief period in March. After his loss to Roman Reigns, he took a hiatus for a few months.

It's Edge's third WrestleMania season, and although there won't be any world title opportunity this year, he gets to check off a dream match from his bucket list. However, his brutal attack on AJ Styles caused the fans to turn on him.

It was a side of The Rated-R Superstar that we haven't seen in 13 years. What will Edge have to say about his brutal assault last week? How will AJ Styles respond?

