RAW Preview: Reigns to align with old rival, top challenger turning heel? (13th May 2019)

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins go head to head one last time on RAW

It's the final RAW before Money in the Bank and while last week's show was anything but exciting, this week promises to be different. Last week, the Wildcard rule was introduced to nobody's acclaim but Vince McMahon himself.

Sure, we got Renee Young shilling it on commentary, praising McMahon for the "great" idea. We even had Vince McMahon call himself a genius during the show. In reality, the idea is anything but good, yet here we are.

We're probably just going to have to accept that The Wildcard rule will be a part of programming. Either way, there were a few things to happen, including AJ Styles and Seth Rollins' rivalry taking a new level after a misunderstanding, a WWE Championship main event, a WrestleMania rematch between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, while Sami Zayn got dumped into the dumpster.

Here's what you need to look forward to on the final RAW before Money in the Bank!

#5. Becky Lynch's double contract signing

Becky 2 Belts has a lot on her plate tonight

Becky Lynch seems to be in double trouble tonight on RAW. If you've been following RAW, you know that Becky Lynch and RAW Women's title challenger Lacey Evans haven't exactly been getting along.

Any time they lay eyes on each other, it seems like a brawl is inevitable - followed by referees and backstage agents who try to constantly separate them. Despite having the option not to, Becky Lynch has been trying to live up to her "double champ" name, defending both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at Money in the Bank.

Tonight, she's going to have a contract signing with not only Lacey Evans, but SmackDown Live's Charlotte Flair. Those two aren't exactly good friends either and it's certainly going to be interesting to see how it all goes down. It certainly doesn't look good for the champion.

