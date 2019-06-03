×
RAW Preview: Reigns to reunite faction, MITB cash-in confirmed (June 3rd, 2019)

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
6.04K   //    03 Jun 2019, 20:21 IST

The MITB cash in is tonight
The MITB cash in is tonight

It's the first RAW of June, the second half of the year. While the product as a whole has been sub-par at best this year, there have been quite a few good moments. Last week on RAW, Brock Lesnar discovered that he had one full year to cash in his contract.

Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston kept urging him to do otherwise, and Lesnar being Lesnar, didn't seem to care as much. If anything, he was marking out over his own MITB beatbox and the "Brock Party" that he brings.

Other than that, Rollins defeated Sami Zayn in a solid main event. Baron Corbin was confirmed as the #1 contender for the Universal Championship at Saudi Arabia after winning a Fatal-4-Way match.

Shane McMahon played mind games when he defeated Lance Anoa'i and prompted Roman Reigns to come for the save. The Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics were defeated by Becky Lynch & Nikki Cross, while Ricochet got his revenge on Cesaro.

Rey Mysterio also announced that he would vacate the title. Here's what you need to look forward to on RAW tonight!

Also read: Top SmackDown star went to ER after life-threatening allergy

#5. The Undertaker returns

The Undertaker is back!
The Undertaker is back!

The Undertaker is back for the first time since the RAW after WrestleMania 35. He's returning to address his opponent this Friday at Jeddah - Goldberg. Unfortunately, it seems like we won't be getting a face-to-face interaction with the two on RAW, though it would make for some decent television.

Goldberg is advertised for SmackDown and will have a speech of his own over there. Either way, we can expect a pretty generic Undertaker appearance, where he vows to dig holes and take souls and all that jazz.

We do sincerely hope that we get a Goldberg surprise appearance, but we're not counting on it. WWE has to capitalize on announcements beforehand, after all.

