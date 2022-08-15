RAW Preview: Released superstar returns for huge storyline, Surprising title change to happen?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the third episode of RAW in just half a month, and we couldn't be more excited given the direction of the new WWE regime.

There have been returns, surprises, and big moves made on both RAW and SmackDown. The red brand is undoubtedly a more entertaining show this year despite not having a World Champion for over four months.

So what will happen this week on RAW? Keep reading to find out:

#5. What is Dexter Lumis' involvement in the car crash on RAW last week?

What will be the fallout of Dexter Lumis' surprising return/debut last week?

Dexter Lumis was one of several names on the WWE release list, with fans saddened by his release. However, with Vince McMahon gone, Triple H has ensured to re-sign several of the big names, and Dexter Lumis is one of them.

Last week, the car crash storyline began, and there was a lot of mystery surrounding who could have been behind it. AJ Styles defeated The Miz in the main event of RAW, and as he celebrated, he was caught off-guard by what happened in the front row of the audience. Dexter Lumis, with a crazed look in his eyes, was forcefully escorted away by security.

While there was no confirmation that he was behind the car crash, adding two and two meant that he was the first person suspected of it. The star will now be in a huge role going forward.

#4. Bobby Lashley defends the US Title against AJ Styles in first-time-ever match

Bobby Lashley has his second US Title defense in seven days, and his third in a little over 15 days. He is an active champion, and last week, he defended the US Title successfully against Ciampa in an instant classic.

The Miz nearly helped Ciampa win, but AJ Styles came out to counter The Miz, and it seems like he is being rewarded for that. Unfortunately, there has been no build-up to this match - one that would be considered WrestleMania-worthy by some.

It would be slightly surprising, but a title change is very much on the cards given the caliber of Styles.

#3. Alexa Bliss & Asuka face Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop in Women's Tag Team title tournament

Who will progress and who will crash out?

The Women's Tag Team tournament will continue this week as Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop will team up to face the newly-formed team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Asuka and Bliss have been aligned with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in her feud against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. Kai and Sky have also advanced in the tournament, and the trio will face Belair, Asuka, and Bliss at Clash at the Castle.

It will be interesting to see who wins the first-round match of the tournament. Asuka and Bliss will undoubtedly be expected to come out victorious, but the presence of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky could change that.

#2. What does The Judgment Day have in store for The Mysterios?

Damian Priest has a big match next week

Last week, Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio once again. Rhea Ripley also added insult to injury when she dragged out a beaten-up Dominik Mysterio who was expected to be at ringside with his father.

Damian Priest also called out for a match against Edge on the red brand on August 22nd as it will be in Toronto, Canada. It will be Edge's first match in Canada in over twelve-and-a-half years.

A week before the first-time-ever match happens, what will The Judgment Day have in store?

#1. Riddle to have an exclusive interview on RAW

The King Of Bros will make his first RAW appearance in a while. His last appearance in WWE was a little over 15 days ago at SummerSlam 2022. Although his match against Seth Rollins was postponed due to an injury, Riddle appcall outo callout his opponent anyway before he was inevitably taken out.

We will have an exclusive interview with the former Tag Team Champion this week, where he will presumably give an update on his health and when he will return to the ring.

