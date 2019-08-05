RAW Preview: Surprise title change, Goldberg to make incredible SummerSlam announcement? (August 5th, 2019)

The Beast will be here tonight!

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! It's the final episode of RAW before WWE SummerSlam 2019 and we know that something special is going to happen. The build to the PPV, despite being just a few weeks, has actually been really good.

Had the RAW Reunion not happened, we likely would have gotten a slightly better build to the show, but either way, the card looks great on paper and we're all set to wrap things up as we kickstart SummerSlam week.

Last week, the show was action-packed from start to finish as Mike Kanellis won the 24/7 Championship, only to be pinned by his wife Maria, who is now the first pregnant 24/7 Championship.

A few matches were confirmed, but it's very likely that we'll have quite a few more announced tonight, incluing the Women's Tag Team title match. Either way, there is going to be a very interesting follow-up from last week and here's what you need to look forward to!

#5. Will the OCs Celebration be interrupted by Ricochet?

The champions!

The OCs haven't looked this good in 3 years and now, all three of them are championship holders. On last week's episode of RAW, two major things happened with regards to AJ Styles and The OC - Firstly, Gallows & Anderson finally won the RAW Tag Team Championship again and Ricochet won a gauntlet match to earn the right to face AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2019.

While Styles vs Ricochet is going to be an absolute banger, we know that The OC are going to try to celebrate their championship triumph tonight. The question is as to whether Ricochet will be the one to spoil the party for the trio.

Will he manage to get their number or will the numbers game catch up to the One and Only superstar.

