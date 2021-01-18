RAW Preview: Surprising direction for Alexa Bliss after attack on Randy Orton, Uncomfortable storyline to begin? (January 18th, 2021)

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It was a great episode last week, including Jeff Hardy's two matches against Jaxson Ryker and Elias, Riddle's two matches against MVP and Bobby Lashley, and the overall show. It wasn't a perfect show, but it was certainly good enough to make fans want to tune into RAW again this week. Let's look at what's happening on the third RAW of 2021:

#5. What is the fall-out of Alexa Bliss' assault of Randy Orton on RAW?

Alexa Bliss' segment with Randy Orton last week was surreal.

The end of RAW in 2020 saw a cliffhanger moment between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. Last week was the same, but only with the roles reversed. While Randy Orton decided not to set Alexa Bliss on fire on RAW, the latter didn't have any hesitation in pulling the trigger.

Alexa Bliss launched a 'fireball' on Randy Orton in what was another jaw-dropping moment in the storyline. There was a lot of buzz after RAW about what may have happened, and we will find out on RAW tonight.

But there could be a surprising direction in store for Alexa Bliss. She takes on RAW Women's Champion Asuka in a non-title match. Asuka wasn't on RAW last week despite her holding two Championships.

With Royal Rumble quickly approaching, Asuka needs a RAW Women's title challenger. If Alexa Bliss defeats her, she will likely secure her spot against Asuka at the Royal Rumble.

But how does it all mix in with The Fiend and Randy Orton? Will the former return anytime soon? What happened to Randy Orton after the end of RAW? We're less than two weeks away from the 2021 Royal Rumble, and a match between The Fiend and Randy Orton is expected to take place.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out. But Alexa Bliss could be the central figure on RAW this week.