RAW Preview: Third man to be added to WWE Title match, Big in-ring return after 1 month?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It was an average episode of RAW last week, but with WrestleMania Backlash only a few weeks away, the card will slowly start to take shape.

Hopefully, WWE delivers a good episode of RAW this week. While last week wasn't the best show, the foundation was laid for some potentially good storylines going forward.

Let's get into this week's episode of RAW and what there is to look forward to:

#5. A rematch from RAW last week could lead to big consequences

T-Bar and Mace defeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.

Despite losing on the RAW after WrestleMania, Braun Strowman seems to be looming around the WWE Championship picture. It all started a couple of weeks ago when former RETRIBUTION members T-Bar and Mace attacked Drew McIntyre, aligning themselves with MVP.

MVP made it clear on RAW last week that the duo are not part of The Hurt Business, but they ended up facing Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Tag Team match. The two won - but via disqualification, thanks to a bit of clumsiness from the former WWE Champion.

However, in the process, the two were unmasked - and as we know from before, it was Dominik Dijakovic and Dio Maddin. Due to the nature of the victory, a rematch has been booked on RAW.

We're not sure why WWE went ahead with it, but that hasn't stopped T-Bar and Mace from going off on Twitter about their victory on RAW. Strowman and McIntyre are more than likely to get their win back this week, and as a result, Braun Strowman may cement his place at WrestleMania Backlash.

Braun Strowman teased challenging for the WWE Title before WrestleMania and it may finally come to fruition.

1 / 3 NEXT