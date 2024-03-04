Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! We are just a little over a month removed from the Grandest Stage of Them All - WrestleMania 40. In what looks to be the biggest WrestleMania of all time, the superstars of Monday Night RAW get prepared to keep their momentum alive or gain more momentum on the Road to WrestleMania.

It's a highly competitive and tense period as we head into the most anticipated show of the professional wrestling calendar year. So, what should you expect on RAW tonight? Keep reading to find out!

#5. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to respond to The Rock's WrestleMania challenge?

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes issued a challenge to The Rock at Elimination Chamber for a one-on-one match. Seth Rollins, his enemy-turned-ally, made the reality of the situation clear - there is no one-on-one with The Bloodline.

The Rock declined Cody Rhodes' challenge during his recent appearance on SmackDown and instead challenged him and Seth Rollins to a Tag Team match at WrestleMania 40 Night One. But that isn't all. If Cody and Seth Rollins win, then there will be zero Bloodline interference on Night One.

If Cody and Seth Rollins lose, then the main event of Night Two (Cody vs. Roman Reigns) will be a "Bloodline Rules" match - something that hasn't been explained any further.

Expect Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to answer and accept that challenge tonight on RAW.

#4. Will Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler get a shot at Tag Team Gold?

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler were victorious last week

Last week on RAW, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, along with the duo of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, made their case for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors.

Although LeRae and Hartwell lost to the Tag Team Champions at Elimination Chamber Perth, they tried to regain their spot immediately, to no avail. Instead, the underrated Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler got the win, seemingly making their case for a Tag Team Title shot.

Will they get that title shot tonight, or are they gunning for a spot at WrestleMania?

#3. The hunt for the Intercontinental Championship comes from all sides

Who will Gunther face at WrestleMania 40?

Last week on RAW, we saw a tense confrontation between Gunther and Sami Zayn backstage. We also saw a confrontation between The Judgment Day and Imperium, with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio stepping up to tease a match against the Intercontinental Champion.

Backstage, Chad Gable was making a case for another shot at Gunther, with whom he had an epic rivalry last year in 2023. With three names already in the running, what fate awaits the Ring General Gunther at WrestleMania 40? We may get an idea tonight.

#2. Jey Uso faces Drew McIntyre in an important match on RAW

Two bitter rivals. One more time.

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre can't stand the sight of each other, and neither man has made a point of hiding that. Drew McIntyre decided to continue taking shots at CM Punk on RAW last week, and a tense moment backstage with Jey Uso led to a brawl.

As a result, the man who is challenging for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 will be facing Jey Uso in another major match. Jey Uso, meanwhile, has his brother Jimmy making occasional surprise appearances to torment him. What will happen when the two men clash tonight?

#1. Becky Lynch seeks retribution against Nia Jax on RAW

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is now the number one contender for the Women's World Championship, and her dream bout against Rhea Ripley is all set for WrestleMania 40.

In the meantime, Becky Lynch has renewed her feud with Nia Jax, who attacked her during a match against Liv Morgan. A furious Morgan told Becky Lynch that not everything was about her, but the Grand Slam Women's Champion will be seeking retribution against the woman who beat her on the Day 1 edition of the red brand.

Will Becky Lynch finally get her revenge, or will Nia Jax pull off another big win to make a case to insert herself in the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 40? We will find out on the red brand.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!