RAW Preview: Unexpected opponents to have huge brawl, 8-time World Champion makes last appearance as Champion? (30th March 2020)

The RAW before WrestleMania will feature the Superstars of the Red brand go face-to-face ahead of The Show of Shows.

Who's going to stand tall? Will we see certain Superstars make their final RAW appearance?

Edge could make his final RAW appearance if Randy Orton does what he claims he'll do

The Road to WrestleMania is over. It feels different talking and writing about it this time around, especially since every year, we anticipate the biggest show with history-making moments, epic coronations, and in short, the biggest entertainment extravaganza.

Instead, the prevailing circumstances have meant that we've spent most of the month watching shows take place inside the empty WWE Performance Center. We certainly don't blame WWE for that decision and in hindsight, the PC turned out to be one of their best investments in years, and it's even more so given the amount of talent that's been made inside that building.

Either way, the 30th of March will be the go-home show for WrestleMania 36, which means that the biggest show of the year is less than a week away. Despite the circumstances, one can't deny that WWE has put together an impressive card in terms of the marquee matches, despite a lot of changes happening.

Either way, the lack of spoilers means that there's still a lot to look forward to and here's what's happening on the RAW before WrestleMania:

#6. A confrontation between unexpected opponents

Aleister Black with a big challenge ahead of him

While it was clear that there weren't any big plans for Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36, nobody seemed to know why the two were booked against each other. Either way, Lashley will have to go up against a Superstar with a lot of momentum right now.

Black will be the favorite, but we fully expect a confrontation between the two to build to their match at WrestleMania 36. A brawl may break out, but the big question is as to who is going to stand tall between the two.

We feel that this match has a chance of being a good one.

