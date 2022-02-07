RAW Preview: Unique stipulation to determine #1 contender, Returning legend to lose big title match?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. It's the penultimate episode before Elimination Chamber, and things are heating up on the red brand.

The WWE title will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber, and that will be the focal point of this week's episode. Even the Women's title match has been decided, all while there has been progress in non-title feuds in the tag team and women's divisions.

Here's what to expect from an action-packed episode of RAW:

#5. Seth Rollins vs Riddle on RAW for the first time, along with a unique #1 contender "match"

Riddle is going to have a busy Monday night. Last week, he was without Randy Orton as he took part in the Scooter Race against Chad Gable. This was the second week of challenges, RK-Bro defeated The Alpha Academy in the Academic Challenge during the first.

Riddle had a clear-cut edge in the scooter race and was meters away from victory, but Otis —in his tight suit — barged in out of nowhere to take him down, allowing his tag team partner Chad Gable to pick up the win. The teams are now 1-1.

However, Riddle would still get the last laugh on the night as he faced and defeated Otis to secure his spot inside the Elimination Chamber. Another man who happens to be competing inside the Elimination Chamber match is Seth Rollins, who recently came close to dethroning Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

If you're not aware, it's a first-ever match-up and as recently as 2020, the two men had legitimate issues with each other. Thankfully, that was resolved and the two stars were open to working with each other. While they were on separate brands for most of 2021, Rollins returned to RAW while Riddle was one-half of the tag team champions on the red brand.

However, it won't just be a match against Rollins that Riddle has to deal with. This week, there will be a "Quiz Bowl" and RK-Bro will earn a title shot against the Tag Team Champions Gable and Otis if they emerge victorious.

It's a unique stipulation to determine the number one contenders, but RK-Bro are in a prime position to get another title shot. Will Randy Orton return to help his tag team partner in this fun storyline?

