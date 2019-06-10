RAW Preview: WrestleMania 35 rematch, Huge title change?

Best in the World?

It's the first episode of RAW after WWE Super ShowDown 2019, and we have quite a lot to talk about! Let us just start by saying that we really hope that we never see another Goldberg vs The Undertaker match. Or Undertaker vs anyone, or Goldberg vs anyone, for that matter.

The more they wrestle, the more they tarnish their legacy, it seems. Either way, that was a one-off, and we don't have to see that again. We may not see Goldberg wrestle again, but we will see The Undertaker wrestle on the next Saudi Arabia show for sure.

Either way, this isn't about Goldberg and Undertaker, it's about the show with actual full-time wrestlers (and Brock Lesnar). Ricochet won the trilogy with Cesaro, Triple H and Randy Orton got into a war of words, Drew McIntyre and The Revival defeated Roman Reigns & The Usos while Nikki Cross pinned one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce. Rey Mysterio vacated the United States Championship and a few other relatively inconsequential things happened.

But let's look at tonight's episode of RAW in what should be a very exciting night!

#7. Braun Strowman stands tall

Bobby Lashley got those hands

Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley clean in the battle of titans at Super ShowDown. It felt like a true Super Heavyweight fight, and Strowman brought it to Lashley as few others have before.

It was great for him because he's had little to no momentum in 2019, having lost his Universal title opportunity as well as having a bad year in general. A loss to Lashley would only have made it worse, but with that victory, Strowman is ready to take a step up to the ladder again.

Is it time for Strowman to start gunning for Seth Rollins and the Universal Championship?

