RAW Preview: WrestleMania 35 rematch, Year-long undefeated streak to end?(January 13th, 2020)

A fistfight on RAW! But what does that mean?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! In the second episode of RAW of this year, we edge closer towards the Royal Rumble. It's that time of the year again and things are only going to get more exciting.

However, it isn't only the build to the Royal Rumble that excites us, it's the prospect of all that's happening right now. When looking at the two brands, it's clear that a lot more is happening on RAW (and that's only expected given it's an hour longer than SmackDown) and this week is stacked with matches.

We have a WrestleMania rematch, a trilogy match, a first-time-ever stipulation match and more. We say this more often than not, but it's not every RAW where so many matches are announced in advance. You could argue that it's a PPV quality show.

Without going much further, let's preview the upcoming episode of RAW and what you need to look forward to!

#6 AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

This should be the main event

Except for WrestleMania, we can see this main eventing any PPV. Except we get it on free television! This match feels like it's been a long time coming. Ever since Randy Orton shifted to RAW, he's renewed his rivalry with AJ Styles and he's gotten under his skin to such an extent that he even cost him his United States Championship.

They last faced off on 16th December, which means it's been just less than a month since they had a match. On that occasion, Orton beat Styles with an RKO from a Phenomenal Forearm counter.

That means that Orton is now 2-1 over Styles and has a chance to make it 3-1. Who will walk out victorious on their fourth encounter? Will The OC make their presence known?

