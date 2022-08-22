RAW Preview: WWE legend returns after 3 years, 2 newly-debuted stars to win crucial match?

Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview. This week's episode will emanate from Toronto, Canada. The city is known to have a hot crowd with a vocal support, and the WWE Universe will look to make themselves heard. Keeping that in mind, the company has a stacked show lined up for us, with fans excited about the new direction things are going.

So what can be expected from this week's episode of RAW? There are returns, crucial matches, and more as we build up to WWE's Clash at the Castle. Without even including the fallout of the Dexter Lumis story or the main event featuring Theory defeating Dolph Ziggler, there are still several talking points.

Here's what you need to look forward to tonight:

#5. Trish Stratus returns to RAW

WWE legend Trish Stratus will return to RAW in a few years. The last time we saw her was in the build-up to her SummerSlam match against Charlotte Flair. It turned out to be an instant classic and served as the true final match of the legend's career.

Given that the episode is happening in her hometown of Toronto, it only makes sense that she is returning for what seems to be a one-off. Given the way things have been on Twitter between her and Bayley (with the latter taking a shot at her), we can expect the Hall of Famer to confront the The Role Model as well as Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

#4. The Women's Tag Team Title tournament semi-finals

Who will reach the finals?

Speaking of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, the two recently-debuted stars will have a crucial match on RAW. It will be in the semi-finals of the tournament to be crowned the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The duo will take on Alexa Bliss and Asuka, both of whom have arguably been a compelling duo since their pairing started. Either way, this will happen on the RAW side while SmackDown will feature the recently-debuted Toxic Attraction against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Kai and Sky are expected to come out victorious in this one. Don't be surprised if Bayley or Bianca Belair are at ringside and play a part in the outcome of the match.

#3. Who is next for The All Mighty United States Champion?

Bobby Lashley retained the US Title against AJ Styles on RAW last week

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley had his second United States title defense in two weeks. He faced AJ Styles in what turned out to be an instant classic as expected.

It wasn't without the interference of The Miz and Ciampa, but ultimately, neither man proved to be a big difference-maker. The All Mighty continued his momentum with the WWE Universe firmly by his side.

With less than two weeks until Clash at the Castle, who will step up to challenge Bobby Lashley?

#2. Riddle is back on RAW and better than ever

The King Of Bros took Seth Rollins by surprise last week

Riddle's exclusive interview happened on RAW last week. During the interview, as expected, he declared that he was medically cleared to compete again. Seth Rollins didn't seem too worried as he assumed that Riddle was not in the arena.

However, he couldn't have been more wrong as the former RAW Tag Team Champion fooled him, revealing that he was present backstage. He would confront his rival, and while he struggled for a while in between, he got the better of The Visionary, who fled through the crowd.

Riddle stood tall in the crowd and will return this week to resume his feud with the Grand Slam Champion. It remains to be seen how that will pan out.

#1. Edge faces Damian Priest in a crucial match on RAW

The Rated R Superstar and The Archer of Infamy will look to settle their scores against each other. Edge will look to finish what he started when he takes on Damian Priest and possibly the rest of Judgment Day. The match will be a captivating encounter and could be the main event.

However, it may not be the end of the show. This may be due to an interesting "open secret" that Corey Graves disclosed about the key of the second hour.

Either way, Damian Priest challenged Edge and it was accepted. What will happen with the presence of Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor at ringside? Will Rey Mysterio be able to combat that? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

What are you most looking forward to on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

