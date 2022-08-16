Bayley takes a shot at WWE legend who is returning after 3 years

Bayley made her WWE return at SummerSlam 2022 and since then, she is one of the hottest and most talked-about stars. She formed a new faction alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky and has been nothing short of impactful. The former RAW Women's Champion took a shot on Twitter upon the announcement of WWE legend Trish Stratus' return.

This weekend, Canada will host two live events and an episode of RAW. The show will feature Edge's first match in Canada in over 12 years. As for the live events, Trish Stratus will be appearing on Saturday and Sunday in Kingston and London (Ontario), respectively.

Trish Stratus took to Twitter to promote her upcoming WWE appearance - the first in three years. However, Bayley took an issue with this and said that the advertisement should talk about her return to live events and not Stratus' :

Bayley has momentum on her side upon her WWE return

Bayley has slotted right back into her role as a heel upon her WWE return. When she was sidelined in 2021 due to an injury, she was nearly two full years into her heel run.

She was one of the MVPs of the Thunderdome/pandemic era, and when she returned, it had been well over two years since she competed in front of a live audience. She has her momentum back alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

While the former champion is expected to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship soon, she first has to team up with the duo of Kai and Sky to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali