RAW Preview- WWE legend to return, Final match for former Champion?

What will Shayna Baszler do to Becky Lynch this week?

It's that time of the week again when we get you ready for RAW. This week, the red brand is truly packed in every sense, and as Super ShowDown draws nearer, the pieces are all falling into place.

While a few things that we will see on the show have been advertised already, one can make some educated guesses with regard to the rest of the card for WWE RAW. And of course, there are a hundred rumors doing the rounds as well, and it will be very interesting to see if they come true or not.

This is a very important show as was the one before this and the one that will follow, because ladies, and gentlemen; we are on the road to WrestleMania 36. This is the most exciting time of the year and you can't afford to miss any of the action this week.

So with that said, here's your weekly WWE preview.

#5 The return of The Big Show

Incredible support today for @SpecialOlympics on the hill!! Thank you https://t.co/gPMGi49IHa — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) February 11, 2020

The Big Show has been actively wrestling for over 2 decades now at the highest level. And rumors actually indicate that he will be back on this week's show, although it is not known whether he will be on the side of the good guys or the bad ones. If it was anyone else, a heel turn would have been ruled out because The Big Show was a good guy not very long ago but The Big Show's career has had way too many babyface and heel turns to count.

It is very likely indeed that if he does return, he will be involved in the whole Seth Rollins storyline. Although, a better use of him may be to put over someone young and promising, like Brock Lesnar's Super ShowDown opponent- Ricochet.

