RAW Preview- WWE powerhouse to make a major return, Possibility of a big title change 

This week's episode of RAW is definitely one to watch

This week's episode of WWE RAW is going to be a big one, especially considering the fact that we know that Ricochet will lock horns with Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. One wonders if The Beast Incarnate will be in attendance to promote his next big appearance and how Ricochet will react to him also!

But that's not all we have lined up on this week's episode, and my job is to get you excited with a RAW preview. Be sure to leave a comment or let me know if there is any aspect of the show that you wish to talk about.

So with that said, let's jump right into what we could expect this week.

#5 The return of The Samoan Submission Machine

The RAW Tag Team Champions, Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain will team up to take on the former champions, The Viking Raiders, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens in 8-man tag team action. Yes, you heard that right, ladies, and gentlemen. Squashing rumors that he's out because of a wellness policy violation, Samoa Joe will be making a triumphant return to RAW.

This is a very big deal because, with the injury to AJ Styles and with Jeff Hardy on the shelf at the moment, WWE needs all the firepower it can get. Samoa Joe is one of the most beloved babyfaces in the roster right now and can pull off great matches on a nightly basis. His return is very good news.

