RAW Results: Huge twist in upcoming WWE title match; Former champ faces mysterious attack

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW revolved around Kofi Kingston, as the former WWE Champion was in several segments throughout the night. We found out the stipulations for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship match against Bobby Lashley, learned who would challenge next for the RAW Tag Team Titles, and more.

RAW kicked off with a huge tag team Battle Royale being set up. RK-Bro made their entrance while the rest of the teams were already in the ring. The tag champs AJ Styles and Omos showed up right before the match and gave some backhanded compliments to the teams.

The New Day took shots at AJ and Omos before Riddle started talking about his t-shirts and how Randy never wears any. Randy made him shut up before the Miz showed up in a wheelchair with John Morrison.

Miz said that the tag team division was lacking and they were there to make things more interesting, well at least one of them.

No. 1 Contenders Battle Royal for the RAW Tag Team Title

Miz was outside for the match as Morrison competed for himself and the A-Lister. Lince Dorado was the first to be eliminated, followed by Morrison, thanks to Mace and T-Bar. The New Day took double chokeslams from Mace & T-Bar before they went after Randy.

Riddle went to save Randy and took a double chokeslam. The Viking Raiders faced off with Mace & T-Bar before we headed for a break on RAW. Back to the match, Riddle was eliminated by the New Day before they went after Ivar, but the Vikings managed to eliminate Woods.

Erik and Ivar took a beating from Orton before Riddle came back to defend Randy and took a Kofi Kingston's Trouble in Paradise for him. The Vikings managed to eliminate both Kofi and Randy and picked up the win.

Result: The Viking Raiders won the Battle Royale and will face AJ Styles & Omos for the RAW tag titles

Grade: A

Charlotte walked up to Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce backstage on RAW and wanted a match with Nikki Cross.

Rhea Ripley showed up as well and wanted the same thing before Sonya suggested they team up to face Nikki and a partner of her choosing. Could they coexist tonight?

