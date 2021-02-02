RAW Results: NXT star finally debuts, bizarre ending to Edge's first RAW match in 10 years

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW and thanked the fans after talking about Royal Rumble and how good the matches were. He congratulated the Superstars before Edge interrupted him. Drew congratulated Edge too before the WWE legend said that Drew should be thinking of him as a real threat.

Sheamus showed up out of nowhere and said that while Edge was at home for a year, nursing his arm, Drew had been steering WWE through uncharted territory. Drew asked if Edge planned to face him and The Rated-R Superstar replied that as the ultimate opportunist, he would wait for the right moment to make his decision.

Edge said that no matter who he chooses to face, he will walk out of WrestleMania as champion. McIntyre was distracted when Sheamus hit the Brogue kick on him from behind and walked out.

Backstage, Sheamus said that Drew was no longer his friend and that he wanted the WWE championship before storming off.

Advertisement

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle - United States title match on RAW

Lashley dropped Riddle to the mat early on before Riddle managed to dump him outside the ring. Lashley caught Riddle on the apron and locked in the Full Nelson while the referee counted to five and disqualified Lashley.

The champ was furious and locked in the Hurt Lock once more outside the ring. After MVP asked him to let Riddle go, Lashley locked in the hold a third time. He then tossed Riddle into the barricades before heading backstage.

Result: Riddle def. Bobby Lashley via DQ

Advertisement

Match rating: C

Backstage on RAW, Bad Bunny showed up in a Bugatti and was headed for Miz TV.

Randy Orton was backstage on RAW and said that he would face Edge tonight and make sure that he never makes it to WrestleMania.