RAW after Royal Rumble Preview: Returning star to move to SmackDown, Big break-up story to be unexpectedly canceled?

The big plans for WrestleMania could either be teased or confirmed tonight, and we could start to see new storylines unfold. RAW has been interesting in the first month of the year, and we expect that to amplify and continue as the road to The Grandest Stage of Them All continues.

While only three segments have been announced, here is what you need to look forward to on the show this week:

#6. Ronda Rousey returns to RAW after nearly three years

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE after nearly three years and won the Women's Royal Rumble - becoming the fifth superstar to do so after Asuka, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

It was an amazing Rumble match for the women, although many of the eliminations were far too quick. That didn't matter too much as when Rousey came out, it became clear who was going to win the contest.

As of this writing, Ronda Rousey is a free agent, and she will be appearing on RAW. It's unclear as to whether she will make her decision or not, but from the look of things, that may not happen as soon as tonight.

Instead, we're likely to get her teasing a match against Becky Lynch, only for that to be dropped. The last time Rousey was in WWE, she was a RAW Superstar. She could move to SmackDown soon after her return and eventually challenge Charlotte Flair, as the rumors right now indicate that we will have a bout between Rousey and the most decorated woman in the company's history.

It may not be the first-choice match for fans, but it's still one that will get a lot of hype on SmackDown. WWE never got to have a conclusive finish to the original Flair vs. Rousey match at Survivor Series 2018, and after over three years, the two could finally get to settle the scores.

