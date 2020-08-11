The Aug. 10 episode of Monday Night RAW was honestly a bit of a slog to get through. Many of the segments fell flat last night. However, if this week's RAW did have one saving grace, it's that it was anchored by two excellent matches featuring Asuka and Bayley, and later Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Who did the booking gods of RAW favor last night? With SummerSlam less than two weeks away, things are kicking into overdrive as the card comes together. Who punched their tickets last night, or got closer to doing so?

RAW Winner: Dominik Mysterio

We have to give the nod to Dominik Mysterio. To have his first major match in WWE take place on one of the biggest shows on the company's calendar is quite an achievement. Nevertheless, Dominik's push reeks of nepotism and leaves a bad taste in one's mouth, when you consider that he's taking that spot away from someone far more talented and interesting, Aleister Black.

Dominik has a lot to live up to now. We'll just have to see how he performs at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

RAW Winner: Bianca Belair

Advertisement

Bianca Belair hasn't done much of anything since she was called up to RAW earlier in the year. Although this match wasn't anything special, it got to showcase her abilities. It outshined Angelo Dawkins vs. Andrade before it, paradoxically, which already feels like its a rivalry that's just there despite the RAW tag team title match set to take place at SummerSlam.

Whether Bianca Belair can turn this into something longer lasting remains to be seen, but there is a lot of room for her to grow on RAW.