Tonga Loa will officially become a member of The Bloodline this Friday night on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa will host an anointing ceremony for him, who made his in-ring debut on the blue brand last week when he and Tama Tonga defeated The Street Profits.

We expect Kevin Owens and The Street Profits to interfere and continue their feud with the faction, but an unexpected guest could appear at the ceremony, and this is no other than RAW star Jey Uso.

Jey Uso has left The Bloodline, but his feud with Solo Sikoa continues and could intensify again soon, especially when Roman Reigns returns from his hiatus.

Jey Uso recently praised Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, hinting at a reunion

Jey Uso has been part of the RAW roster and has left his Bloodline days behind. He quit the faction and had to fight Reigns and his brother Jimmy. Still, he recently had high praise for his family and hinted at a reunion soon.

“Give my family our flowers while we still in the game, not when we leave it," he wrote on Instagram.

That said, appearing on SmackDown and crashing the ceremony could set the tone for a civil war between the old and the new members of The Bloodline, which should intensify once Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns return.

Jey Uso could be out for revenge for his brother, Jimmy

Jey Uso could appear at Tonga Loa's anointing ceremony to confront Solo Sikoa and co. for their assault on Jimmy Uso after WrestleMania 40.

The former tag team champion should be out for revenge, and this will be the perfect opportunity to turn on Solo Sikoa and make a statement.

Jey Uso's appearance during Tonga Loa's anointment could be the first step in The Bloodline Civil War

It appears a very likely scenario that a civil war in The Bloodline will be the storyline that Roman Reigns will work on once he returns.

To re-claim leadership, he will need help from The Usos to take on Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

This storyline is not expected to intensify soon, but Jey Uso's appearance on SmackDown could be the first step towards the faction's civil war.

