RAW star to kick off unfulfilled quest to win first singles WWE title at Survivor Series: WarGames? Analyzing unexpected twist 

At Survivor Series WarGames, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz. While the Austrian has supported his title against multiple opponents over the last year, facing someone like The A-Lister will be a test.

After all, The Miz is one of the most successful Intercontinental Champions ever. However, at the PLE, along with watching out for the eight-time champion, Gunther must be cautious, as a RAW superstar might attack him and try to cost him the match.

The superstar in question is Ludwig Kaiser. Even though it may seem unlikely, Gunther's recent treatment of him might be why the latter might try to cost the leader of Imperium. On the latest edition of RAW, despite Giovanni Vinci being at fault and costing Kaiser his match, Gunther retaliated on the German.

Another reason WWE could book this angle is because, by doing so, Ludwig Kaiser will be able to pursue a singles run. Some time ago on RAW, the 33-year-old got his vignette, which raised speculations about a singles run. Survivor Series might be the perfect time to kick-start it.

Hence, at the PLE on November 25, the Stamford-based promotion could book an angle in which Kaiser decided to cost Gunther but failed. However, this leads to rivalry, and Kaiser eventually dethrones the Austrian to win his first singles championship in WWE.

Gunther makes a promise ahead of his match at Survivor Series

From an incredible physical transformation to a dominating single run, the Intercontinental Champion is known for numerous achievements. One such thing Gunther is known for is the chops he uses on his opponent.

Over the years, Gunther has been declared as the best user of the chop by many. During a recent appearance on Under The Ring, the Austrian asked who was on the receiving end of his hardest chop ever. While Gunther did not have an answer for that, he said it would be The Miz after the Survivor Series.

He said:

"I can't answer that, but I'm gonna promise from Survivor Series on it's gonna be The Miz." [From 14:33 – 14:41]

You can check out what Gunther noted in the video below:

Based on his statements, Gunther seems confident ahead of his match at Survivor Series. While his confidence is good, he shouldn't let it become overconfidence. After all, The Miz is one of the veterans in WWE's current roster and can cost the champion big time.

