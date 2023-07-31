RAW before SummerSlam Preview: 26-year-old babyface to wrestle in singles match for the first time ever, Seth Rollins teams up with current Champion after top star's injury

Welcome to the RAW before SummerSlam 2023 Preview. It's the go-home episode before the second-biggest show of the wrestling calendar year, and WWE is going all out to prepare for The Biggest Party of the Summer

There's a lot to look forward to this week on the red brand, with numerous matches and segments announced for tonight. Ahead of SummerSlam, here is what you need to look forward to as the road winds down:

#5. Maxxine Dupri faces Valhalla in her first-ever singles match

This will be a big clash

Earlier this month, we saw Maxxine Dupri make her in-ring debut in a six-person mixed tag team match as she, Chad Gable, and Otis defeated Valhalla and The Viking Raiders.

The Viking Raiders got their win back in the Viking Rules match, but there has been a score to settle between Maxxine and Valhalla. In what will be the 26-year-old star's first-EVER singles match (you read that right), she will face the woman formerly known as Sarah Logan on RAW.

Will she walk out with the victory?

#4. Seth Rollins teams up with Sami Zayn to face The Judgment Day on RAW

With Kevin Owens reportedly suffering a legitimate injury and being written off last week due to an attack from The Judgment Day, it looks like the Undisputed Tag Team Titles won't be on the line.

However, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will have Sami Zayn's back this week as he gets ready to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

"Dirty" Dominik Mysterio is coming fresh off another huge title defense, this time at NXT's Great American Bash.

Who will walk out with the momentum on RAW heading into SummerSlam 2023?

#3. 3 major Women's feuds take center stage

RAW will feature three big matches for the women at SummerSlam 2023, but only if Rhea Ripley's title defense is made official, which we expect it to be tonight.

The first major feud will see Becky Lynch try to get her revenge on Trish Stratus, who has been a thorn in her side since April this year. The match is all but official, with only the announcement pending.

The second rivalry is one that's being overlooked as Ronda Rousey gets set for a grudge match against her former partner Shayna Baszler.

The third one will likely feature Rhea Ripley taking on Raquel Rodriguez. Not too long ago, Ripley injured Rodriguez and cost her and Liv Morgan the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Last week, Ripley took Morgan out with a steel chair to the shoulders, with the latter reportedly having been legitimately injured just like Kevin Owens.

With Morgan now off WWE TV, we expect Raquel Rodriguez to return to RAW to make a Women's World title clash official for SummerSlam.

#2. Logan Paul is LIVE on RAW!

The social media megastar is back on RAW to pick up where he left off

Last week on RAW, Logan Paul seemingly tried to create a viral moment, only for Ricochet to hijack that and hit a splash to stand tall. A furious Paul said that he would return the following week to get his revenge, even though they were both in the same building at that point.

Either way, it's a big match that's going to happen at SummerSlam, and this will be the final clash between the two.

#1. Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will be under the same roof

The American Nightmare will look to get one over The Beast Incarnate

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar 3 will be one of the marquee matches of SummerSlam 2023. Even without a Championship on the line, it feels like the most important match from RAW.

The last time they met, Brock Lesnar humiliated Cody Rhodes in front of his family in his hometown of Atlanta and destroyed him in the process. The two are now 1-1 in their series, and SummerSlam may very well be the last time they ever meet in the ring.

Who will stand tall? Will Brock Lesnar continue his path of destruction or will Cody Rhodes finish this story?