Welcome to this week's edition of WWE RAW Preview! It's going to be an exciting episode - the go-home episode to SummerSlam 2020. It's also the last episode before we move to the Thunder Dome, where it's going to be an entirely new fan interaction experience.

Some of the segments and bits that we won't be covering in this preview is that of RAW Underground, Apollo Crews, and MVP's feud and The Andrade, Angel Garza, and Zelina Vega vs Bianca Belair and Street Profits feud.

Nonetheless, there's quite a bit for us to get into, and let's jump right into it!

#5. Natalya takes on Mickie James in the latter's in-ring return to RAW

Natalya and Lana spoiled Mickie James' return

6-time Champion Mickie James returned to RAW last week for the first time in 18 months in a backstage interview but was interrupted by two stars of the RAW Women's roster - Natalya and Lana - a pair who have only recently struck an alliance.

Now dressed the same, they mocked Mickie James, while Lana made the most iconic statement in RAW history, telling the veteran that she can't be the leader of the women's locker room and not have TikTok.

It was a bit of a bizarre way to re-introduce Mickie James back to RAW, but either way, we'll be seeing her have her first match in over 14 months - when she last got injured in a live event that put her out for so long.

It was revealed that Mickie James will be taking on Natalya in her return match and we fully expect the 6-time Champion to walk out with the victory.

Either way, it's always good to see a women's rivalry on RAW that doesn't necessarily involve the title. It's still a bit bizarre that the RAW Women's title scene is now dominated by two SmackDown stars.