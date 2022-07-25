RAW before SummerSlam Preview: Roman Reigns' former title challenger to help him win, young star to turn heel 2 years after WWE debut?

Welcome to a special edition of RAW Preview. It's the go-home episode before SummerSlam 2022, and to make it even bigger, it will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG).

WWE doesn't frequent MSG as much for televised events anymore, but they make sure that when they do, it's always something big. Given how RAW has been this year, one can only expect an action-packed episode from start to finish.

So what will happen on the final episode before SummerSlam? Keep reading to find out:

#5. The Bloodline to face Riddle and The Street Profits in a big RAW main event

Roman Reigns competing in the ring has become rare. While his entire two-year Universal Championship reign has been marked by frequent title defenses, he has slowed down post-WrestleMania 38. It was reportedly due to him securing a deal with WWE that allows him to wrestle on an almost part-time basis.

However, given the magnitude of the MSG show, it only makes sense for WWE to ensure that their biggest star is competing on the card. Ahead of his seventh and final clash against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns will team up with The Usos to take on Riddle and The Street Profits.

It's hard to see a scenario where The Bloodline doesn't win. This may, however, work in favor of The Street Profits, who could dethrone The Usos to end their year-long reign as the tag team champions.

As for Riddle, he will be facing Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. The latter, who is Reigns' former title challenger (from Royal Rumble 2022), could assist The Bloodline out of spite for Riddle to help them win in the main event.

#4. The Mysterios face The Judgment Day

The Mysterios' feud against The Judgment Day is set to come to a head at Madison Square Garden this week. Finn Balor and Damian Priest won against Rey Mysterio and forced Dominik to join The Judgment Day.

While Dominik agreed last week (only because of his father's position), Balor and Priest beat him down and rejected him.

However, it could all be for one big twist that could see Dominik Mysterio betray his father and turn heel for the first time since his WWE debut two years ago.

#3. Logan Paul returns for the debut of Impaulsive TV

Logan Paul is back ahead of his big SummerSlam clash against The Miz

Logan Paul returned to RAW last week for a face-off against The Miz. While The A-Lister refused a match at SummerSlam, Logan Paul successfully goaded him into making the bout official.

In a counter to Miz TV, Logan Paul will debut the first edition of Impaulsive TV. Who will his guest be? And what will happen when The Miz (and probably Ciampa too) attempt to hijack the show?

#2. Rey Mysterio celebrates the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut

The future Hall of Famer will be the focal point of RAW tonight

Before he gets into action against Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio will be celebrated on RAW. Just a month after the 20th anniversary of John Cena's WWE debut, the 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio's debut will be celebrated on Monday.

He is the greatest luchador in WWE history and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. It will be interesting to see the tributes and love shown for one of the greatest of his generation.

What happens when everyone gets together to celebrate the legend? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

#1. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair to have their final standoff before SummerSlam 2022

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair continue their story. What began a year ago at SummerSlam in a 26-second debacle (from the latter's point of view) will come to a head at the second-biggest show of the year.

Revenge may not be on Belair's mind, as she has already achieved that at WrestleMania 38 when she won the RAW Women's Title from Lynch. However, continued redemption and building a legacy will be on her mind this Saturday at SummerSlam.

The two women are set to go face-to-face just days before their next RAW Women's Title clash. While we don't know the outcome, one thing is for sure - this match will be far beyond 26 seconds.

