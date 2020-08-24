RAW after SummerSlam Preview: WWE confirms huge call-up for tonight’s show, popular Superstar set to return? (August 24, 2020)

We are all set for a huge episode of WWE RAW following the SummerSlam 2020 pay-per-view. WWE delivered a good pay-per-view last night that had its fair share of surprises. The closing moments of the show saw the return of Roman Reigns, who attacked Braun Strowman and the newly crowned Universal Champion, ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

Over to the RAW side of things, a total of four Championships from the red brand were put on the line. Out of them, only one title changed hands as Asuka defeated Sasha Banks to become the RAW Women’s Champion once again. Meanwhile, Apollo Crews, The Street Profits, and Drew Mcintyre successfully defended their United States Championship, Raw Tag Team Championships, and the WWE Championship, respectively.

In this article, we will take a look at things that can happen on RAW tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Keith Lee set to make his RAW debut

Keith Lee will make his debut on RAW tonight

WWE Superstar Keith Lee is set to make his main roster debut this week. As confirmed during SummerSlam last night, the former NXT Champion has been called up on RAW. He will arrive on the red brand tonight, and the WWE Universe is excited to see what the creative have in store for the ‘Moment Maker’ of WWE NXT.

Keith Lee recently lost his NXT Championship at TakeOver: XXX in a match against Karrion Kross. His title reign was quite short, and that didn’t sit well with some of the fans. However, speculation about his call-up to RAW starting doing rounds in the media the moment he lost his title. Despite the rumors gaining a lot of attention online, the announcement of his RAW debut came as a surprise at the PPV last night.

It’s been widely reported that Vince McMahon was highly impressed by Keith Lee when the latter participated in a Survivor Series match last year. Following that, Lee appeared during the Royal Rumble and came face to face with Brock Lesnar. Even the ‘Beast Incarnate’ put him over, and WWE teased a plausible feud between the two Superstars.

Lee’s RAW debut was imminent, given his run since last November. Now that he will be competing on the red brand, it will be interesting to see how he is booked. This is probably the biggest NXT call-up of this year, and fans have huge expectations from this move. Hopefully, Lee will find himself involved in meaningful feuds on RAW.