RAW Superstar asks Seth Rollins to forgive him

Seth Rollins

Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV didn't go as The Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins had planned. Rollins and Murphy faced The Street Profits in a RAW Tag Team title match on tonight's show.

The ending saw Kevin Owens coming through the crowd, eating popcorn. Owens proceeded to throw some popcorn on Rollins. In the ring, a Powerbomb followed by a Frog Splash ended Murphy as The Street Profits retained their belts.

Interestingly, Rollins yelled at Murphy after the loss, and it has led to many speculating that the recently formed faction is already on the verge of breaking up.

Murphy doesn't want this to happen though, as he has now posted a tweet directed towards Rollins. He asked Rollins for forgiveness for the 'sin' that he committed hours ago. Check out the tweet below:

Forgive me @WWERollins for I have sinned! It’s been 2 hours since I lost our rematch to the Street Prophets. — “The Disciple” Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 9, 2020

Rollins was revealed as the leader of AOP a while ago, turning heel in the process. Soon after, Murphy was recruited in the stable and the quartet have been running roughshod on the Monday Night RAW roster ever since.

Judging by where this story is going at this point in time, we're seemingly in for the rumored Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens match at WrestleMania 36. If the match does happen, it would be interesting to see what role Murphy ends up playing at The Show of Shows.