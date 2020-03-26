RAW Superstar breaks character and calls Brock Lesnar a 'genius'; reveals how the WWE Champion inspired him

"He’s all about the bigger picture and not the reaction in the moment."

McIntyre revealed how The Beast Incarnate helped in putting forward the men's Royal Rumble match.

Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020

Drew McIntyre is going to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship in one of the main-event matches of WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath earned this opportunity as he won the 30-man Royal Rumble match earlier this year. McIntyre eliminated seven Superstars from the match, one of them being his WrestleMania opponent, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

While talking to talkSPORT host and Sportskeeda special contributor Alex McCarthy, the #1 contender for the WWE Title revealed how Brock Lesnar had played a pivotal part in putting forward the men's Royal Rumble match this year. Drew also pointed out why the quick eliminations were necessary to showcase the dominance of The Beast Incarnate.

So it was on the day and, again, with Brock being so smart and putting everything together… the way the Rumble was put together, he had a very clear vision in his head. It was all about the story, what’s the best story and what makes this story. Some people didn’t get to necessarily do what they wanted to do in there, but it would have been a cool moment in that match that would have been forgotten about a week from the Rumble.

McIntyre stated that the ruthlessness of the WWE Champion in the 30-man Royal Rumble and his sudden elimination from the match really helped in building Drew up as a worthy contender. He credited Brock Lesnar for having a clear vision of what was best for business.

But if it wasn’t for that story that went in there to build Brock up as the monster he truly is, which in turn made Drew McIntyre when I put him out, that’s the reason the reaction was so big. He made sure that story was told correctly. Watching him put that together, watching him at work, that was the first time I went ‘wow, this guy is really a genius’.

How had I never noticed this?! I should have just been watching him operate. He’s all about the bigger picture and not the reaction in the moment.

The Scottish Psychopath continued praising Brock Lesnar and stated how he was inspired by the WWE Champion. He highlighted how it is important to make people invested if they are going to have a big match in the future.

To see him operate that way and think that way about the bigger picture, it was very inspiring. A few guys saw it and hopefully, they were inspired by it as well. That elimination when he went out, I’ve never heard anything like it in my career.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre are set to collide for the WWE Championship at The Show of Shows. Do you think The Beast Incarnate will once again become a victim of McIntyre at WrestleMania?

We will have to wait 10 more days to get that answer.