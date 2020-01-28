RAW Superstar hints that he helped Drew McIntyre win the WWE Royal Rumble

Drew McIntyre

Last night, Drew McIntyre won the 33rd edition of WWE Royal Rumble and is all set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay.

McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns in the end to bag the coveted shot, and WWE's official Instagram handle was quick to acknowledge this career-defining moment.

WWE posted a picture on Instagram immediately after McIntyre's win, which showed The Scottish Psychopath taking it all in, moments after winning the annual free-for-all.

The post garnered a massive response from fans and wrestlers alike, but one response that stood among all was that of Ricochet's.

The former WWE United States Champion indicated that he had a hand in McIntyre winning the match, and posted "You're welcome" in the comments. Check out the post and Ricochet's reply below:

Ricochet's response

McIntyre entered in at #16 last night, while Lesnar was busy mauling Ricochet in the ring. Ricochet surprise Lesnar from behind while The Beast was about to take on McIntyre, and this gave the latter enough time to eliminate Lesnar from the match.

McIntyre went on to last till the very end, eliminating the likes of Seth Rollins, King Corbin and Reigns to win the Royal Rumble.