RAW Superstar returns to save Rey Mysterio from Andrade

Greg Bush FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

After a grueling ladder match, Rey Mysterio was on the verge of ending his career

On Monday Night Raw, United States Champion Andrade defended his title against the living legend Rey Mysterio. Their rivalry has spanned over a year now and was reignited when El Idolo captured Mysterio's belt at a house show at Madison Square Garden on December 26th.

Tonight, this deeply personal rivalry escalated to new heights when the United States Championship was suspended in the air for a ladder match. Featuring two of the best high-flyers in the company, this one definitely didn't disappoint. The luchadores battered and broke each other on the unforgiving ladders.

At several points, it looked like Mysterio would pull off a big win. Sadly for him, Andrade's manager Zelina Vega prevented him from climbing the ladder in the end, allowing the champion to drive the Ultimate Underdog through a ladder with the Hammerlock DDT.

It was after the match, however, that things got really scary.

Andrade's old victim returns to save his hero

After the match, Zelina Vega pulled back the padding on the floor. With the concrete revealed, Andrade hoped to drive Mysterio's skull through the floor, looking to end his in-ring career. Before he could, however, a masked man stopped the act.

It was quickly revealed that the savior was none other than Humberto Carrillo, the man that Andrade had put on the shelf months prior. Carrillo sent both Andrade and Vega up the ramp before checking on Mysterio.