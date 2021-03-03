RAW Superstar wants to use Hulk Hogan's "Real American" theme at WrestleMania 37

Mustafa Ali has some interesting plans for WrestleMania 37, which involve Hulk Hogan.

RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali recently did a Q&A on his official Twitter handle and answered several fan questions. The RAW Superstar was asked by a fan who he would like to face at WrestleMania 37.

Ali stated that he wants to wrestle Riddle at The Show of Shows, with the US title on the line. He further stated that he wants to come out to "Real American" as his entrance music. Check out the exchange below:

Riddle. US Title. But I come out to “Real American” as my entrance music. https://t.co/xr9MVODmna — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 2, 2021

Mustafa Ali has had issues with Hulk Hogan in the past

Mustafa Ali has had major issues with Hulk Hogan in the past. Back in 2019, when Ali was added to Team Hulk Hogan for an outing against Ric Flair's squad, he had an interesting reaction.

A real American...and Hulk Hogan. I’ve been added to Team Hogan on 10/31 at Crown Jewel. pic.twitter.com/nXaLO5zCjz — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2019

Earlier this year, Mustafa Ali went on a rant on RAW Talk, following WWE RAW Legends Night. Ali didn't hold back while talking shots at Hogan and other wrestlers from the past for hogging the spotlight.

"Guys like Drew Gulak, Akira Tozawa, myself, all of RETRIBUTION not on the show. Why? Because we need to hear, ‘Whatcha gonna do, brother?’ again for the seven millionth time? They pumped them up real good, the cheers, they pumped them up real good for them, huh? They were cheering, I’m sure they were."

Additionally, Ali has had ugly Twitter exchanges with haters in the past, with many of them taking shots at his religion and claiming that he's not a real American. Ever since then, Ali has been pretty vocal about the same. He always makes it a point to bring it up whenever he gets the chance.

imagine the united states champion is named mustafa ali https://t.co/FfJBGVG9cC — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) March 2, 2021

Mustafa Ali would love to battle Riddle for the US title at WrestleMania and come out to "Real American". Would you like to see that happen? Sound off in the comments.