Welcome to this week's edition of RAW Preview! It's going to be an epic episode on Monday Night, just two days after the incredible Survivor Series: WarGames.

Despite the return of Randy Orton, who was the absolute difference-maker in helping his team win in the main event, there was only one name in the mouths of fans after the show ended.

But before we get to that, let's get into what you need to look forward to on RAW this week:

#5. A six-team Turmoil match to determine The Judgment Day's next opponents

This is going to be a huge clash

This is going to be a HUGE clash on RAW to determine The Judgment Day's next opponents for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. We have DIY, Imperium, Indus Sher, The New Day, Alpha Academy, and the rising Creed Brothers in a tag team turmoil match.

The Creed Brothers could be the dark horses here, as they have been on a good streak since joining RAW, defeating the likes of DIY and Alpha Academy. Who will be the favorites to take on Finn Balor and Damian Priest next?

#4. A clash of behemoths on RAW

Ivar will be looking for retribution from last week

Last week on RAW, "Big" Bronson Reed cost Ivar his match against The Miz. In what will be a first-time-ever clash between the two behemoths, they will go head-to-head to get some bragging rights, while Ivar will be looking exclusively for revenge.

Despite the failed attempts at becoming the number one contender for the Intercontinental title, Bronson Reed may be looking to get another shot at Gunther while Ivar looks to take a step up as well.

#3. What's next for Randy Orton?

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is finally back. At Survivor Series: WarGames, he returned just in time to prevent Rhea Ripley from helping Damian Priest cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase mid-match.

Instead, he would come in and wreak havoc, helping Team Cody to pick up the win. As we said, his return was hijacked by that of CM Punk, but fans are still going to be thrilled to see him back.

Now that he is without Matt Riddle, it's likely to be another singles journey for him. Who will be his first target in what might be a brand new chapter in Randy Orton's career?

#2. Who will step up to Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the World Heavyweight Title?

Rollins was not happy with how the night ended despite his win

Seth Rollins should be a happy man entering RAW as his World Heavyweight Title is intact, and he was able to team with Cody Rhodes fairly peacefully to beat The Judgment Day.

But what infuriated him was CM Punk's return. As you may know, earlier this year, in an interview with Nick Hausman, Rollins called Punk a "cancer" to the business and told him to stay away - referencing the turmoil he had at AEW's "Brawl Out" situation.

He had to be held back by Michael Cole and Corey Graves, but that aside, we will likely see who is next to step up for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. CM Punk is finally back!

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is officially back. In what will be his first RAW appearance in close to ten years, we will finally hear from the man who calls himself the best in the world.

With amends having been made with the likes of Triple H, it's going to be interesting to see what this part of Punk's career brings and who will be the first to step up to him.

There isn't much we can say that already hasn't been said, but don't be surprised if the show opens with a CM Punk promo.

