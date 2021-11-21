RAW vs. SmackDown - Which brand has the better record at WWE Survivor Series?

It's that time of year once again where RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head at WWE Survivor Series.

The RAW vs. SmackDown concept has been a huge hit in the modern era, and has seen many champion vs. champion matches, and the two brands collide in 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series elimination matches.

The first-ever RAW vs. SmackDown match took place at Survivor Series in 2005. It was a captivating storyline at the time, which saw both brands invade each other's shows. It brought a new level of excitement, and it also pitted fans against one another supporting their favorite show.

Behind the scenes, it appeared that it didn't really click as the company put the RAW vs. SmackDown concept to one side. It wasn't until 2016, when they got fully behind it again, once a brand new roster split had taken place. Since then, it has become an annual fixture on the WWE calendar.

So which brand has the better record at WWE Survivor Series?

As it stands, prior to WWE Survivor Series 2021, Monday Night RAW leads the way with nineteen victories over SmackDown. This was partly due to their incredible 6-0 tally at Survivor Series 2018 - which saw the red brand dominate on the night. SmackDown, on the other hand, has twelve victories over RAW, and has every chance of surpassing RAW in the next few years.

Leading into the 2021 Survivor Series, King Woods discussed the men's 2021 Survivor Series match and how he feels about the RAW vs. SmackDown concept:

"Considering a lot of us just got back to SmackDown within three or four weeks, it’s not really excitement. It’s just another match. It’s cool to be a part of it but at the same time, we’re trying to figure out what does the winner get? Are we just fighting to fight or are we fighting for something? The idea of brand supremacy, to a guy like me? I’m king. If I get rid of half of my constituents because they like Raw, I’m not a good king. I’m king of the entire kingdom. I’m not worried about Raw winning or SmackDown winning, I’m worried about people winning and they will because it will be an incredible match. But when my team wins — When the king’s team wins, I want something for it. I don’t care to have matches for no reason. I’m going to need them to come up with something for the king when I win." King Woods said. (h/t ewrestling)

Could the Survivor Series 5-on-5 RAW vs. SmackDown matches become more meaningful?

There has always been talk that the 5-on-5 RAW vs. SmackDown elimination match should mean more. A lot of suggestions have been thrown around, but the one thing that could really give more meaning to the match is it being the start of the road to WrestleMania.

The winning team could essentially claim their spots in the Royal Rumble match in January, even claiming spots 26 through to 30. The brand that wins at Survivor Series could also be the brand that main-events WrestleMania. The winning brand of the women's Survivor Series match on Night One and the winning brand of the men's Survivor Series match on Night Two.

There's got to be something more to get the WWE Universe invested in each year, as this year's build hasn't really quite hit.

Let us know how you would make the RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 Survivor Series matches more meaningful below!

Edited by Ryan K Boman