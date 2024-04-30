RAW vs. SmackDown: Which brand is leading with a stacked roster following Night 2 of the WWE Draft?

The WWE Draft 2024 officially concluded after the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. Both nights of the Draft witnessed superstars switching brands, NXT call-ups, and more. However, with both the red and blue brands now having their new rosters, Monday Night RAW would be the leading brand with a deeply stacked roster.

The big names in the men's roster on the red brand after the draft conclusion includes Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Sheamus, Jey Uso, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and more.

On the other hand, the RAW women's roster boasts notable names like Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Asuka, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Natalya, and more. The NXT call-ups also include big names for Monday Night RAW, such as Ilja Dragunov, Dijak, Kiana James, and Lyra Valkyria.

In terms of tag teams, the flagship show retained The New Day and The Creed Brothers, while adding The Authors of Pain and New Catch Republic. However, the red brand lost the services of DIY in the process. As far as factions are concerned, while The Judgment Day regained its footing on RAW, the flagship show gained the services of the Latino World Order (LWO), Damage CTRL, and The Final Testament.

The SmackDown roster includes big names, albeit fewer in number, such as Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, Jade Cargill, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and others.

In terms of factions, the blue brand retained The Bloodline, The Pride, and Legado Del Fantasma, but lost Latino World Order and Damage CTRL to Monday Night RAW.

Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Blair Davenport also received their call-ups to the blue brand.

By comparison, it appears that the red brand has a more stacked roster in terms of superstars. Therefore, it can be considered the leading brand after the conclusion of the 2024 WWE Draft.

When will the RAW and SmackDown rosters come into effect?

According to the rules of the Draft, the new roster will take effect after the upcoming Backlash 2024 Premium Live event.

For those unaware, Backlash France is scheduled to emanate live on Saturday, May 4, 2024, from the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France.

This means that starting from the May 6, 2024, episode of the red brand, the new roster will come into force. Similarly, the new roster of Friday Night SmackDown will come into effect from the May 10, 2024, episode of the blue brand.

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the forthcoming months in WWE and whether the Draft will bring about significant changes in the company's landscape.