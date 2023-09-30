RAW vs. SmackDown: Which roster will Jade Cargill be a part of? 31-year-old makes major revelation

Ever since WWE confirmed Jade Cargill’s signing, fans have been wanting to know which brand will land the 31-year-old star. It appears the former AEW TBS Champion has dropped a major revelation in regards to her future on RAW or SmackDown.

Jade Cargill recently took to her social media to share the highlights from her celebration with her husband, Brandon Phillips, in the wake of her WWE signing. The newest member of the WWE roster posted a video of a SmackDown ring-themed cake Phillips got for her as a token of appreciation for her massive career accomplishment.

Expand Tweet

The cake itself could be a huge tease that Jade Cargill is SmackDown bound. Michael Cole also hyped her signing during the latest edition of the blue brand this week, which was the first major sign that she’d soon be the newest edition to WWE’s Friday show.

Cole’s announcement as well as Cargill’s own social media post seems to confirm reports that the former AEW star is skipping NXT for the main roster. If that truly is the case then Cargill will join the likes of AJ Styles and The Good Brothers as signees who skipped WWE developmental for RAW and SmackDown.

Shawn Michaels would love to have Jade Cargill in NXT

Shawn Michaels was recently on a media call to promote NXT No Mercy. The Heartbreak Kid was asked to comment on WWE’s newest acquisition, Jade Cargill. Michaels said he’d love to have her on NXT, noting that she’s “tailor-made” for the sports entertainment juggernaut.

"I feel like that is something, she is a young lady tailor-made for the WWE and I think she has an incredibly bright future here, whoever gets her,” Michaels said. "I'd be lying if I didn't say that I wouldn't love to have her here in NXT, but wherever she ends up, I have no doubt that she's going to have great success... She's looking at what I think is going to be a fantastic experience here in the WWE." (H/T Fightful)

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait to see where Cargill would show up.

Which brand do you think will host Cargil's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.