RAW before WrestleMania 37 Preview: Top Champion to get pinned, SmackDown star makes in-ring return after 1.5 years

Bobby Lashley is set to put a nail in the coffin of The Hurt Business on RAW this week.
Rohit Nath
Modified 1 hr ago
Welcome to this week's special edition of RAW Preview, where the Road to WrestleMania finally concludes. It's another year and another WrestleMania season.

RAW is gearing up for the biggest event of the year, and while SmackDown has been more heavily advertised, a lot could happen on WWE's flagship show.

The central storyline will be the WWE Title feud, as Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre prepare for the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 1.

Let's get right into it, starting with the RAW Women's Championship picture

#5. Asuka, Rhea Ripley to try and coexist against the Women

Asuka and Rhea Ripley face Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
Since Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have been active on both RAW and SmackDown, they've had more TV time than most of the WWE roster. This match on RAW covers two Title pictures.

Firstly, Asuka and Rhea Ripley. Last week, there was a tense contract signing featuring the two women who made the RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania official.

Secondly, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have numerous contenders from both RAW and SmackDown, as we saw this past Friday Night. Right after the contract signing, the Women's Tag Team Champions made their presence known, setting up a non-Title match for RAW this week.

WrestleMania opponents Asuka and Rhea Ripley will have to coexist for one night as they take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The Women's Tag Team Champions were involved with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair on SmackDown, which is why we're not sure why they're tangled in the RAW Women's Title picture so close to WrestleMania 37.

Either way, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are more likely to come out on top, with the tension between Asuka and Rhea Ripley possibly boiling over. It's a good way to get heat on the match, but it also means that Asuka has the highest chance of getting pinned.

It's unlikely that Rhea Ripley will take a pinfall with less than a week until WrestleMania. No Champion should lose this close to the biggest show of the year, but it sums up WWE's handling of Asuka in her two reigns as the RAW Women's Champion.

Published 05 Apr 2021, 18:20 IST
