Real or fake: Did Brock Lesnar really hit a fan at a WWE event?

Brock Lesnar's reign of terror has seen him wreak havoc in WWE over the years. He has often been responsible for not just destroying his opponents in the ring but also decimating objects.

One instance of this came on an episode of RAW in 2015. Staying true to his character, Brock Lesnar once destroyed a brand-new Cadillac that Seth Rollins had gifted to J&J Security with a fireman's ax. Next, he broke the rear door of the Cadillac and hurled it toward the crowd.

Unfortunately, the door went flying and hit a young fan. While usually, it's kayfabe when a "fan" is involved in such violent incidents, this time it wasn't. It so happened that The Beast didn't quite realize his strength, and the door landed further than he intended.

JB @SUPERZOMGBBQ @WrestleOps Brock hit a fan with the inside of the car door too @WrestleOps Brock hit a fan with the inside of the car door too 💀 https://t.co/s8Uc1hYoXM

WWE immediately tended to the young fan and took him backstage for medical attention. He then returned to enjoy the rest of the show.

Brock Lesnar has destroyed a plethora of other things

In 2015, when The Beast Incarnate destroyed the Cadillac, which was over $55,000, he was in the midst of a feud with Seth Rollins. However, that's not the only thing that The Beast Incarnate has destroyed during his WWE career.

Back on May 6, 2013, The Beast went inside Triple H's office during WWE RAW and completely wrecked it. He broke the laptop and then used The Game's sledgehammer to destroy the furniture inside the office while flinging things around.

Next, Brock Lesnar once decimated the locker room wall during the November 21, 2002, episode of WWE SmackDown. He entered the locker room where superstars such as Eddie Guerrero, John Cena, and Matt Hardy, among others, were present. Hardy tried to comfort a young Lesnar but was thrown through the locker room wall, shocking everyone present!

Finally, on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2021, Brock Lesnar arrived ringside and once again wreaked havoc. He completely wrecked Roman Reigns and the WWE staff. The Beast then proceeded to smash a $10,000 professional camera into the ring post.

Apart from material things, The Beast has destroyed almost every megastar who has dared to stand in his path.

