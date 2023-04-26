Real or fake: Did CM Punk really question Triple H's 'integrity' publicly at a non-WWE event?

Triple H and former WWE star CM Punk had many verbal tirades both inside and outside the ring. One such moment occurred on July 21, 2011, when Punk made a surprise appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con to address Triple H and Rey Mysterio, who were present at Mattel's WWE panel.

Summarizing the events before the confrontation, CM Punk defeated John Cena in a critically acclaimed match at Money in the Bank to capture the WWE Title on the final day of his contract. He had earlier declared that he would be leaving with the championship. After his departure, a tournament was held for the vacated WWE Champion, which was won by Rey Mysterio. The Master of the 619 was then defeated by John Cena moments after he won the title.

Triple H mocked CM Punk during the 2011 Comic Con by telling the non-contracted star to join the employee line. The Voice of Voiceless claimed he wasn't looking for a job and instead questioned HHH if he still had the "honor and integrity" to book a match for the WWE Championship in his hometown of Chicago. Claiming to be the real titleholder, Punk even offered Rey Mysterio a rematch for the gold.

Was the whole off-screen tirade real or fake? Given the fact that CM Punk returned to television and beat Cena to clinch the gold a few days later, it seems to have been an elaborate work. The company played with the feelings of fans for a long time to put over the babyface. It was heavily rumored that Punk wasn't looking to sign another deal with the promotion, but he ultimately did.

In the storyline, WWE re-signed CM Punk, and he faced John Cena in a Champion vs. Champion match at SummerSlam to crown the Undisputed WWE Champion. Punk won the match but lost his World Championship due to a MITB cash-in by Alberto Del Rio, thanks to a post-match assault by Kevin Nash.

The Second City Saint lashing out at The Game at Comic-Con may have been planned, but there is a possibility that some of his words weren't scripted, similar to his Pipebomb promo. His heated statements included Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona), who was an underutilized talent at the time.

The hot-and-cold relationship between CM Punk and Triple H in WWE

CM Punk and Triple H's WWE rivalry was a thin line between kayfabe and reality. The real-life Phil Brooks had issues with Hunter's backstage influence from the time The Game was an active superstar in 2009 to his role as Chief Operating Officer three years later. According to popular belief, Triple H tried to regularly undermine Punk on the main roster.

The former World Champion's frustrations blurred the lines between what's scripted and what's not. He called John Cena a product of the system, termed Triple H to be jealous of his achievements, and made it clear that he wasn't happy with Vince McMahon's booking decisions either.

In 2014, CM Punk left World Wrestling Entertainment but did join WWE Backstage five years later. The show was suspended due to problems created by Covid-19, after which Punk took his talents to All Elite Wrestling. On the April 24 episode of RAW, it was reported that the two-time AEW World Champion was backstage and had a brief conversation with Triple H and buried the hatchet with The Miz.

The Second City Saint is rumored to return to AEW on the June 21 episode of Dynamite, which will be held in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

