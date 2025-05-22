Real-life Bloodline member to challenge Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship? Potential explored

Jacob Fatu is the reigning WWE United States Champion. The real-life Bloodline member won the title at WrestleMania 41 by defeating LA Knight in one of the best matches of the event.

Ad

Now, Jacob Fatu could have a new challenger in the form of another real-life Bloodline member. There is a chance that Jimmy Uso will attempt to challenge his cousin for the coveted championship.

As for why Jimmy Uso would want to challenge for the gold, it goes beyond just wanting to be a champion. Of course, everyone will want to challenge for a title, but this is a bit more personal. This could be Solo Sikoa's fault.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimmy Uso battled Solo Sikoa and Rey Fenix in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on WWE SmackDown last week. Due to interference, Solo Sikoa ultimately won the bout. There is little to no doubt that Jimmy will be bitter over the loss.

While he might not be able to get into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Jimmy can still try to earn gold by challenging Jacob Fatu to a United States Championship match. This could be sweet revenge against The New Bloodline since it'll strip away the only gold they possess.

Ad

Jacob Fatu may have to worry about another real-life Bloodline member

While Jimmy Uso is a major threat, Jacob Fatu might have to worry about a different real-life Bloodline member. This foe is potentially more dangerous than Jimmy Uso, especially because he might not be alone.

The Samoan Werewolf may need to worry more about Solo Sikoa. The former Enforcer of The Bloodline and, at one point, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief could be the one to take the United States Championship away from the dangerous Fatu.

Ad

As noted, Solo won a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. If Solo goes on to win that bout, it'll guarantee him a championship opportunity for any title at any point for up to a year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

There is a very real chance Solo could cash in that contract on Jacob Fatu. While the move might seem unrealistic to some, it is important to remember the issues the two men have had for months. The tension is palpable.

Beyond that, Solo has never won a title on WWE's main roster. Meanwhile, Fatu won one in under a year. There could likely be some jealousy along with the animosity, and it could boil over with a Money in the Bank cash-in and betrayal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More