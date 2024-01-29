Real-life Bloodline member to cost Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after securing a new role? Exploring potential Screwjob

Roman Reigns successfully walked out of Royal Rumble 2024 with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, having fended off three top stars to retain it. However, The Tribal Chief is bound to lose the title sooner rather than later, and it could most likely happen at WrestleMania 40.

In 2011, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returned to WWE as a guest host for WrestleMania 27. During the weeks leading up to the event, he started feuding with The Miz and John Cena. In the end, he cost The Leader of the Cenation against The A-Lister before the two faced each other at the following year's big event.

'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable by going back to back for the first time in over two decades and winning the Royal Rumble match twice. It's evident that Rhodes isn't flinching, and he has booked his ticket for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

However, The Rock can play a major role in the story by acting as the host of the big event in April. He can easily help The American Nightmare win the title from Reigns before he goes after The Head of The Table in the coming year.

Why would The Rock cost Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40?

Earlier this year, The Rock returned to WWE and appeared on Monday Night RAW during the Day One edition of the show, where he hinted at going after The Tribal Chief. In a shocking development, he then joined the board of directors at TKO and secured a spot at the top of the company.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes did it the hard way and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 40. The Rock could easily use the newly acquired power to cost Roman Reigns at the event. The People's Champion can make himself the host in order to go after Roman Reigns at the event.

Moreover, a match between The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief should happen on a grand stage without the title, and WrestleMania is the ideal location for the dream match. It will be interesting to see how The Rock comes face-to-face with his blood relative inside the squared circle.

Do you want to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 or 41? Sound off in the comments section below.

