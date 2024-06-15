Real-life Bloodline member to debut in Cody Rhodes' corner at WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring the possible scenario 

The WWE Universe is now less than 24 hours away from witnessing the highly anticipated "I Quit" match between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. Fans are eager to see who will walk out as the Undisputed WWE Champion from the PLE in Glasgow, Scotland.

Amid the excitement, there is an assumption that real-life Bloodline member Hikuleo might make his WWE debut at Clash at the Castle 2024 to aid The American Nightmare in his title bout. This belief stems from the kickoff event of Clash at the Castle, where both Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles made appearances.

During Rhodes' segment, the current Undisputed WWE Champion mentioned the Bullet Club, stating that he learned how to get down and dirty from them when he left WWE. This reference to Bullet Club has led to the belief that Hikuleo might arrive in WWE to assist Cody Rhodes, as he is also a former member of the popular faction.

Additionally, with Styles having The O.C. in his corner, it is plausible that Hikuleo could debut at the upcoming spectacle in Glasgow, Scotland, to support the former Bullet Club member. Such an appearance would be a great way to introduce Hikuleo to WWE without directly involving him in the ongoing Bloodline Saga.

It remains to be seen what will transpire at Clash at the Castle 2024 when Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship in a must-watch "I Quit" match against AJ Styles.

Cody Rhodes might already have a big disadvantage at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

Apart from facing the disadvantage of having The O.C. in AJ Styles' corner, Cody Rhodes also has another significant challenge in his upcoming title match. In a recent interview, The Phenomenal One hinted at a big disadvantage for Rhodes in this "I Quit" match which could be the presence of Cody's mother at ringside.

While having his mother at ringside could provide The American Nightmare with a massive morale boost, it could also be a double-edged sword. During a recent interview with Joe Leigh of Title Sports Network, the former WWE Champion revealed his plan to make Cody say the words, "I Quit," in front of his mother.

Given Styles' villainous persona, it is conceivable that he will use Rhodes' mother as an emotional leverage throughout the match. If the current Undisputed WWE Champion loses control of his emotions, he might make critical mistakes that could help The Phenomenal One emerge as the new champion.

AJ Styles might even attempt to force Rhodes to say "I Quit" by targeting his mother, adding an intense emotional layer to the bout.