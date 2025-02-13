Real-life Bloodline member to quit, Nick Aldis to ban WWE star, Jacob Fatu replaced? - 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be a gigantic show for the blue brand as we move toward Elimination Chamber 2025. There have already been noteworthy developments for the upcoming premium live event, and the forthcoming Friday night show will bring even more.

In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on SmackDown this week.

#5. Alexa Bliss might join The Wyatt Sicks

Alexa Bliss has now qualified for this year’s Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. However, during her match against Candice LeRae, a glitch appeared, seemingly hinting at The Wyatt Sicks' involvement in her storyline. This week on SmackDown, fans could witness Alexa finally joining forces with the horror faction.

Uncle Howdy’s faction has been moved to the blue brand under the transfer window but has yet to make its debut due to an injury to one of its members. However, the upcoming episode of SmackDown might finally mark their arrival, along with Bliss aligning with them.

#4. Nia Jax might quit SmackDown in frustration after losing title match

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton will clash in a match for the WWE Women’s Title on the forthcoming episode of SmackDown. This would be Jax's rematch for the gold after her title reign was cut short when Tiffany cashed in on her, leading to Stratton becoming the champion.

However, if The Irresistible Force fails to emerge victorious and reclaim her title, she might decide to quit SmackDown in frustration following the loss. While the Transfer Window might have closed after the Royal Rumble weekend, WWE could give her a fresh start after bringing her rivalry with Buff Barbie to an end with this match on the blue brand.

#3. Solo Sikoa might shock the world with a surprising replacement

Solo Sikoa attacked Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, suggesting that his feud with The American Nightmare is not yet over. This attack also sparked an assumption about a potential rematch between Rhodes and Sikoa at Elimination Chamber 2025.

However, this time, Solo might make a bold decision before the match by replacing Jacob Fatu in the faction. The Samoan Werewolf has failed to aid Sikoa in his previous bouts, and despite his interference, the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief hasn’t won major matches. As a result, The New Bloodline leader could decide to replace Jacob with a newly debuting Hikuleo.

Hikuleo is reportedly already part of the Stamford-based promotion but has yet to make his debut. As WrestleMania 41 approaches, Hiku replacing Fatu could be one of the biggest ways to introduce him to the main roster. Though the chances are slim, this move could bring a massive shift in the Bloodline saga.

#2. Malakai Black might finally make his WWE return

Malakai Black had been working with All Elite Wrestling till recently. However, according to the latest reports, his contract with Tony Khan's promotion has ended, making him a free agent. This means he is now free to debut or return anywhere he chooses.

This has sparked speculation that Malakai might make his WWE comeback on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Zelina Vega, his real-life partner, was moved to the blue brand recently, further increasing the chances of the former Aleister Black returning to WWE in the future.

#1. Nick Aldis could ban a major star

A Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match is set to take place as Naomi goes head-to-head with Chelsea Green, with high stakes on the line. However, to ensure a fair outcome, Nick Aldis might impose a ban on Piper Niven, preventing her from accompanying Green in any capacity.

This would ensure that no distractions occur during the match, allowing for a clean and decisive winner, who could enter the Chamber match for a title shot at The Show of Shows.

