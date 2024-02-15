Real-life Bloodline member to return after more than a year on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential replacement

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is the penultimate ahead of Elimination Chamber and was expected to see Shotzi take on Tiffany Stratton in a qualifying match for the Women's Chamber Match, but this could now be canceled.

Shotzi was reportedly injured last night as part of the NXT tapings, and as of writing, it is unclear how bad the knee injury is. If she is forced to be sidelined for a few weeks, then it could mean a replacement for her on SmackDown.

One star who has been waiting in the wings for a chance to make her return is Tamina Snuka. Her last appearance came back at the Royal Rumble in 2023, and many fans have speculated that she could have retired from the company.

Stratton was promoted to SmackDown a few weeks ago and is expected to be handed a huge push heading into Elimination Chamber, but many believe Snuka deserves one final run, and that could include being part of the brutal match and leaving her mark in Australia.

With all the attention on The Bloodline at the moment, this would be the perfect time for Tamina to return to be a part of her family as they push forward in WWE. The former Women's Tag Team Champion could even become a part of the Samoan faction if she is able to make a case for herself.

Will Tamina Snuka make her WWE return after more than a year on SmackDown?

Snuka hasn't been seen for more than a year, and it's unclear if she is struggling with an injury or creative direction. There are several women on the SmackDown brand who could replace Shotzi this week, but this seems like the perfect time for Tamina.

Naomi's WWE return could help Tamina finally make her way back to TV and have the send-off she deserves if she is looking to walk away.

Nia Jax, Tamina, and Naomi could even form their own team since The Bloodline has proved how successful they could be.

Do you think it's finally time for Tamina to make her WWE return to push to be part of Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

