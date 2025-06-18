Real-life Bloodline members to become Tag Team Champions on WWE SmackDown after huge twist? Potential explored

The WWE tag team division has been in disarray lately due to several reasons, and it is the women's division that has taken the worst hit. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, it could be a matter of time before they lose the gold, and real-life Bloodline members may become the new champions.

Morgan recently suffered a legitimate injury this week on RAW, which is believed to sideline her from television for a while. Rumors have been buzzing that she and Rodriguez may have to relinquish their championship in light of what happened. WWE could organize an inter-brand tournament to determine new champions for the title.

In a stunning twist, Naomi and Nia Jax could join forces to participate in that potential contest. Despite being bitter rivals on SmackDown, their mutual interest could align, which may compel them to bury the hatchet. The real-life Bloodline members could end up becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions on the roster.

Well, that could be a huge twist now that one is expecting to see it. Nia Jax is currently wandering directionless on SmackDown. On the other hand, Naomi also needs to be in the spotlight now that she has the Money in the Bank briefcase. Winning the tag team championship would be a perfect way for WWE to keep both superstars involved in a big storyline.

However, this is entirely speculation, and it all depends on what Triple H has in store. It will also be interesting to see what the future holds for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Naomi and Nia Jax to form a female version of The Bloodline in WWE?

The Bloodline is one of the most successful factions in WWE's history. Officially formed by Roman Reigns, the group has received huge success on the main roster. There have often been talks about whether the company would form a female version of The Bloodline at some point.

That could finally happen on SmackDown in the coming weeks or months. Naomi and Nia Jax could lay the foundation of a faction. The two superstars could join forces to form a duo initially and dominate the women's division. Soon after, they could add real-life Bloodline members such as Tamina or Ava into it.

While Ava is currently working as NXT's General Manager, she is likely to come to the main roster at some point. Should it happen, the 23-year-old could join Naomi and Jax on the main roster. It could lead to a full-fledged faction with all Samoan stars involved in it.

Currently, this is nothing but a fantasy, but there are chances that WWE could consider this move. Fans have been clamoring to see a female Bloodline, and Triple H may pull the trigger on this at some point.

