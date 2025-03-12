Real-life friend, current champion, and more - 5 Superstars who could face the wrath of John Cena on WWE SmackDown

John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber continues to make waves as he prepares to make his first professional wrestling appearance after that night on WWE SmackDown. He could shock everyone again.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber 2024, John Cena accepted The Rock's offer and agreed to sell his soul. He proceeded to attack his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes with a Rolex and a microphone to shock the world and change the landscape of the business. He will finally address the situation as he is scheduled to appear on the March 17 edition of WWE RAW.

While his confrontation with Cody will happen next week, he might appear via satellite, or perhaps in person to surprise the fans on WWE SmackDown in Barcelona. When he does so, he could reveal a vicious side we have never seen.

Ad

Trending

Here are a few stars who could suffer his wrath on the blue brand if he makes his presence felt.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

#5. Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Ad

The American Nightmare will certainly be the most obvious target considering the advertised main event of WWE WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes took serious shots at John Cena last week on WWE SmackDown and this week on RAW. The 16-time World Champion could verbally brutalize his WrestleMania 41 opponent if the stars align and he makes an unannounced return to Titanland.

He could also unleash another brutal assault much like he did at Elimination Chamber to generate nuclear heat with the fans.

Ad

#4. Current United States Champion LA Knight

Fans might remember that John Cena teamed up with LA Knight against The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane 2023. The match later set up his singles match against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023, where he suffered a one-sided loss.

He could justify his turn to the dark side by saying the company was pairing him up with stars like LA Knight, thus making fun of the current Intercontinental Champion. This would ensure fans criticize him for taking shots at the fan favorite.

Ad

#3. John Cena could attack R-Truth on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

One way of emotionally hurting the viewers will be to attack someone who didn't deserve to be assaulted for any reason whatsoever.

R-truth, who recently had an interaction with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown, has always been the biggest fan of the Cenation leader, claiming he is his childhood hero. He somewhat reflects the emotions of the people who have loved John Cena's babyface run spanning over two decades.

The Hollywood star could attack R-truth to make a statement that he doesn't want to associate himself with anyone who still believes in hustle, loyalty, and respect. The moment could also make a few fans shed tears if it happens.

Ad

#2. Randy Orton

Another possible target could be Randy Orton, who is an arch-rival and a real-life friend of the 16-time World Champion.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Orton stated that his former rival is now just a bottom to The Rock, generating a huge reaction from the audience. Cena could take offence and verbally target The Apex Predator, potentially sowing seeds for a future rivalry.

Randy Orton also has good relations with Cody Rhodes, so criticizing him could contribute to the buildup to the main event of the company's flagship show.

Ad

#1. CM Punk could witness the wrath of John Cena on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the guys known never to hold back is CM Punk, who went on a full-on rant against The Rock and John Cena on WWE RAW, calling them bald frauds to generate a massive reaction. He may suffer the backlash.

In case John Cena appears on WWE SmackDown this week, he could return the favor to his long-time rival, probably making fun of him never being able to headline The Show of Shows.

If that happens, fans might see The Best in The World potentially using the favor Paul Heyman owes him to insert himself into the main event of WWE Wrestlemania 41 alongside Cena and Rhodes to set up gigantic triple threat match for the fans to remember for decades to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback