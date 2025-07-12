Real-life WWE couple to win titles at Saturday Night’s Main Event & Evolution this weekend? Potential explored

WWE is gearing up for a big weekend, as it is set to host Saturday Night’s Main Event 40, The Great American Bash, and Evolution 2025. The lineups for these shows are star-studded, with several marquee matches, including Gunther vs. Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship, being announced. Meanwhile, a real-life WWE couple could end up winning titles at SNME XL and Evolution.

The couple in question is Naomi and Jimmy Uso. Big Jim is set to face Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. While Jimmy is a massive underdog against The Street Champion due to Solo's MFTs, Jacob Fatu could help the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion win his first-ever singles title in the company.

Meanwhile, at Evolution 2025, Naomi, who is set to battle Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred Match, could change the trajectory of the SmackDown women’s division. The Glow could cash in her Money in the Bank contract during the WWE Women's Championship match between Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus, turning the contest into a Triple Threat Match and eventually capturing the title.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Jacob Fatu to help Jimmy Uso at WWE SNME XL?

The United States Championship bout between Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso was a last-minute addition to the SNME XL card. Big Jim faces a major disadvantage because the former tag team champion will be alone against Solo and his MFTs. Notably, the reigning US Champion claimed last night that Jacob Fatu is ''gone.'' The Samoan Werewolf was nowhere to be seen on this week's SmackDown.

However, Fatu could return at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL and help Jimmy Uso dethrone Solo Sikoa as US Champion, setting up a high-profile match against The Street Champ for SummerSlam 2025. That said, this is mere conjecture at this point.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for fans this weekend.

