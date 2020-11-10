Real reason why WWE removed Alexa Bliss' original segment from RAW revealed

One of the biggest mysteries heading into RAW was regarding the canceled 'A Moment of Bliss' segment with Drew McIntyre. The segment was the most advertised angle heading into the episode, but WWE just pulled it at the very last moment without providing any logical explanation.

WWE announced a Miz TV segment instead, and there were significant doubts about the reason behind WWE's decision to nix the original angle.

PWInsider has now revealed that the Alexa Bliss-Drew McIntyre segment was removed due to the rewrites that happened before the show.

It's a known trend for the RAW and SmackDown scripts to undergo major rewrites and this week's Red brand episode was no different.

What happened on this week's episode of RAW with Alexa Bliss and Drew McIntyre?

As noted earlier, Miz and John Morrison opened RAW with a new edition of the Miz TV.

Mr. Money in the Bank hyped up the tag team match, which was scheduled for later tonight. Randy Orton and The New Day also got involved in a segment, and it set things up for the main event of the evening, which saw Drew McIntyre & The New Day pick up a win over the team of Orton, Miz, and Morrison.

During the show, Adam Pearce also announced that Randy Orton would defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on next week's go-home episode of RAW before Survivor Series. An irate Randy Orton's reaction to the announcement was not what Pearce expected.

When it comes to Alexa Bliss, the former WWE Women's Champion chose Bray Wyatt/The Fiend over Nikki Cross in a backstage segment.

Alexa Bliss put on another exemplary display of her acting skills as Nikki Cross confronted her. The former SmackDown Superstar wanted Bliss to make a decision.

Alexa didn't hesitate to pick The Fiend over her friend, and it ended up being one of the best backstage segments on the show.

The latest RAW episode underwent rewrites as always, and the most prominent victim was the Moment of Bliss segment. It should also be noted that Bray Wyatt did not appear on the show, and as of this writing, we don't know the reason behind his absence.